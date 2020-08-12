10 mph driver allegedly had 10 pounds of marijuana in car

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena man who was stopped for impeding traffic allegedly had 10 pounds of marijuana in his car.
State police say 24 year old Kody Larock was driving his car at around 10 miles per hour in a 55 mile-per-hour zone on Route 11 in the town of Potsdam Tuesday.
Troopers say he allegedly sped to around 70 miles per hour to pass a car in a no-passing zone before pulling over to the side of the road.
Larock was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first-degree criminal possession of marijuana.
He was arraigned in Canton town court and sent to jail without bail on a parole violation. He is scheduled to appear in Potsdam town court at a later date.
Troopers were assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the Potsdam Police Department, and the U.S. Border Patrol.
