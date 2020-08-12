Public vote nixes Cape Vincent water grant

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWNY) - A multi-million-dollar grant given to the town of Cape Vincent will not be used -- for now.
Only one water district in the town of Cape Vincent does not have access to public water: Water District 7.
Homeowners in the area rely on private or shore wells.
“We pump from the lake for the bathroom, washing the dishes, and showering,” seasonal homeowner Fred Lang said.
The grant money -- over $7 million -- would fund projects to improve water quality, increase well access, and finance water main improvements.
But not everyone approves of it. Lang was involved in a petition to get the grant to a public vote. The result: 99 to 80.
Town Supervisor Edward Bender says he was surprised by this outcome.
“You never know why people vote something down,” Bender said. “Some people are seasonal people and it might be too expensive for them, just being here four, five months a year.”
Lang says that's exactly why he opposed it. A monthly bill of around $200 just wasn't practical.
“We all like water, I don’t think anyone is against the water,” he said. “The problem that a lot of the seasonal people had is that we only get to use the water two, three months a year, but we’re paying year-round.”
For now, the project will not go through. As for the money, Bender says the town has it for another two years. He says they plan to go after that funding again with the hope that if it does go to public vote, it will go through.
