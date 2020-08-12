Thomas Edward Sherry, 89, of Canton

Born September 3, 1930, in Brooklyn, NY, to Edward and Anna (Mueller) Sherry. Tom survived the Great Depression and joined the US Army in 1949, following his father’s footsteps by choosing infantry duty. After a year of infantry training at Fort Benning, from 1950-51, Tom was deployed and served as a combat infantryman in the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, Tom was stationed at Camp Drum, where he finished his service and was honorably discharged in 1952. While stationed at Drum, Tom met his future wife of nearly 56 years, Betty LaPierre, started his family, and remained a North Country resident until his passing.