Trini Lopez, 1960s-era singer mentored by Sinatra, dies

"The French newspapers would say 'Bravo Trini Lopez! Who are The Beatles?'" Lopez later told the web site www.classicbands.com. "When we finished doing the shows, the last night we were there, reporters came to my dressing room. My dressing room was next to theirs and they said 'Mr. Lopez, The Beatles are leaving tomorrow for New York. Do you think they'll be a hit?' I said 'I don't think so.'"