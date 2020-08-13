Alice M. Millett, 88, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Alice M. Millett, 88, of County Route 1, passed away at Wednesday at her home.
She was born February 7, 1932 in Alexandria Bay, daughter of Leonard and Sarah Lee Moore. She graduated from Alexandria Central High School in 1950. A marriage to Harold “Mush” Millett ended in divorce.
Alice worked as a lithotype operator the Thousand Islands Sun, a bookkeeper and payroll clerk for Hutchinson’s Boat Works, for many years as a bookkeeper for Frink America in Clayton. She retired April 20, 1995.
She enjoyed word puzzles, knitting, gardening, playing solitaire and listening to classic Country & Western music.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Millett and her sister Ellen Cooper, both of Alexandria Bay, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Chalk and Virginia Simpson.
Burial will be private in Barnes Settlement Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alexandria Bay Fire Department, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY 13607
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
