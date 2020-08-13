Grand jury indicts Madrid residents on meth charges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County grand jury has indicted 2 people in connection with a 2019 meth bust in Madrid.
Madrid residents Alexis Fleming and Michael Middlemiss, who were 22 and 30 years old respectively when they were arrested last November, were each indicted on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Middlemiss is a second felony offender with previous convictions for criminal possession of stolen property and unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
Fleming and Middlemiss were arrested on November 19, 2019 after law enforcement officials raided a home at 3635 County Route 14.
Sheriff’s deputies said their search turned up meth-making ingredients and equipment.
