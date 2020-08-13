Group works to make Watertown’s downtown more colorful

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ideas are circulating in downtown Watertown about how to make Public Square just a little more colorful.
Advantage Watertown met Thursday morning. The question at hand: what does Public Square need?
Ideas included more plants, iron structures, and sculptures.
Others pitched the idea of painting murals on unused walls.
Local musician Mykel Myrick is helping initiate a proposal to city council about bringing art and entertainment to the Riverwalk and eventually to Public Square.
“There’s just so much talent here and of course all the bars and usual venues aren’t as active as they have been, but that doesn’t mean that the art has to stop. We have all these blank walls, the entire length of the Riverwalk, and I think that space is underutilized,” he said.
Another idea: extending restaurant hours on Public Square to help promote traffic to downtown eateries.
