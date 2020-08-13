Judge dismisses suit against New York’s quarantine restrictions

UTICA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A federal judge has ruled against an Arizona woman who was challenging New York’s quarantine restrictions.
U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd ruled earlier this week that the restriction did not impede her right to travel to New York.
The ruling denies Cynthia Page a preliminary injunction against the restriction and dismisses her claim entirely.
Page filed suit against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, claiming that the mandatory quarantine denied her right to travel to New York to help her friend move.
The lawsuit challenged the requirement that people coming to New York from states with high infection rates have to quarantine for 14 days.
Arizona is on the list of restricted places that includes 31 states, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Page claimed that because of time constraints, she wouldn’t be able to quarantine and spend the two weeks she planned to help her friend.
She says the situation “was and continues to be very upsetting.”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.