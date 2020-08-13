Local teachers support NYS Education Department’s new interim commissioner

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A new interim education commissioner has been named in New York state at a time when schooling is anything but normal.
Dr. Betty Rosa, who has served as the New York Board of Regents chancellor for 4 years, will start the position Friday.
Though she's starting the job during the COVID-19 pandemic, many local teachers say they have faith in her ability to steer the education system through this challenging time.
Rosa comes from a teaching background herself and area educators say that will be a tremendous benefit to the state's education department.
“Just like any profession, if you’re going to lead other people in that profession, you should know what you’re doing, and with 30+ years of experience as a teacher and administrator, special education director, it’s nice to have someone steering the ship that knows what they’re doing and knows what it’s like in the trenches,” said Michael Comet, a teacher in the South Lewis Central School District.
The New York State United Teachers union has also praised Rosa, saying she is a fierce advocate for schools, students, and teachers.
