Man charged with weapon possession after loaded gun was found in carry-on at Watertown airport

TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - The man who allegedly had a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at Watertown International Airport is charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 50 year old Mathew Chapman of Shelby, North Carolina.
He’s charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On Sunday, Transportation Security Administration officers said they spotted a 9mm handgun, loaded with seven bullets, as it passed through the x-ray machine at the airport’s security checkpoint.
Sheriff’s deputies were called in and the man told authorities he thought his son had the gun and had no idea it was in his luggage.
