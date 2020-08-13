3 new COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, 0 in St. Lawrence

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, meaning the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date stands at 217.
There are no hospitalizations, 12 people are in mandatory isolation, 24 are in mandatory quarantine and another 583 are in precautionary quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has performed 14,444 tests.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County also reported no new cases Thursday; the total number of cases the pandemic began remains at 261.
One case is described as active.
There are no hospitalizations and 256 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 31,533 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
