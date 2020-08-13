Punkin Chunkin, other events canceled in Clayton due to pandemic

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - They won’t be “chunkin punkins” in Clayton this year.
The annual October Punkin Chunkin event is one of the latest to get canceled because of the pandemic.
The Clayton Chamber of Commerce says the decision comes in light of New York's mass gathering order, allowing only 50 or fewer people at a gathering.
Also canceled is the Vintage & Classic Street Meet Car Show in Clayton. It was set for September 19.
The Citizen of the Year banquet, which would have been held on October 8, is also canceled.
For those who think the decisions were made too hastily, the chamber points out on its Facebook page that these events take months of planning.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.