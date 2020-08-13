Star Studded Table Read: Fast Times at Ridgemont High

The biggest all-star summer movie event for 2020 is technically from 1982. On August 20, comedian Dane Cook is presenting “Feelin’ A-Live”, a fundraiser/virtual live table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the iconic 1982 teen pic directed by Amy Heckerling and written by Cameron Crowe.The movie was authentic and raw when it came to teen comedies and is hailed as a pop culture touchstone — and the teen comedy celebrates its 38th anniversary today. The virtual live table read will be unrehearsed which means it will be a glorious anything-goes event with an all-star roster including Cook, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia Labeouf and Spicoli himself, Sean Penn (although he won’t be playing the stoner surfer — more on that later). Heckerling and Crowe will make a special introduction at the top of the event while additional casting will be unveiled shortly. To find out who will be playing who-