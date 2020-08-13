State awards $17M to flood-affected businesses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - State officials say more than $17 million has been awarded to businesses in shoreline communities to help them recover from flooding and to help protect them from flooding in the future.
The money was awarded to 140 businesses from the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program.
The grants were awarded to affected businesses in the eight-county area that surrounds Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River as part of the Governor's Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI).
REDI was established in response to devastating flooding along shoreline communities in 2017 and 2019.
The multi-agency REDI Commission has been studying ways to strengthen infrastructure along Lake Ontario’s waterfront while bolstering the region’s local economies, many of which suffered from a drop in tourism.
