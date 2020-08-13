Sunny, hot & a bit humid

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It looks as if it will be a nice day, although still a bit on the muggy side.
Early morning temperatures were mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s across the north country.
It will be sunny with highs around 85.
Early Friday temperatures will be in the low 60s and will warm up into the low to mid-80s under sunny skies.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and around 85.
Sunday will be around 80 and partly sunny.
There’s a chance of rain Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-70s both days.
It will be in the low to mid-70s and sunny on Wednesday.
