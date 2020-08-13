Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - It has been 45 years since the conflict ended, but it’s still fresh for many. All those who died in the Vietnam War are being remembered in Massena this week.
A team of volunteers put together the tribute piece by careful piece.
“It’s basically about paying homage to the Vietnam Vet Traveling Wall – for the 58,000 men that gave their lives for us to have our freedoms,” said Ralph “Scrounge” Gollinger, Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets USA rider.
The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall rolled into the St. Lawrence Centre Mall Thursday morning and everyone got to work.
“Our whole slogan is ‘remember.’ You know, remember. Remember what these gentleman went through. Remember what they did,” said Gollinger.
It’s a scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington DC. It sends a powerful message. Some people came Thursday bearing their own messages.
“‘Land of the free because my stepdad is brave.’ That’s him...because he’s a Marine,” said Jacob Bonaparte, veteran’s son.
The wall brings people together and families closer. 80 riders from American Legion Riders and Vietnam Vets Legacy Vets provided Thursday’s escort.
The Vietnam Memorial Traveling Wall will be at the mall through this weekend. It will be a chance for everyone who comes to remember and honor those who fell.
There will be people at the wall to help guide people to names of loved ones. There are also websites and apps such as VirtualWall.org that can help.
