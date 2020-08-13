In wide-ranging interview, Skelly floats idea of turning Ogdensburg firefighters into volunteers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Could Ogdensburg's fire department go from a paid department to volunteers? It's an idea Mayor Mike Skelly wants the residents to decide.
In a sit down interview in our studios Thursday, Skelly said the fire department is a very big part of the city's budget and Ogdensburg needs to cut costs.
Skelly says he tried to manage expenses with the department earlier this year by cutting 4 jobs. That didn't happen because the union's contract wouldn't allow it.
Skelly now thinks a referendum should go to the voters - perhaps next year - that asks residents if the department should remain paid or go to a volunteer group.
"I think now is the time that maybe we bring it to a referendum and let all the citizens decide. It's too big for a mayor and 6 councilors, so let's have the citizens decide," he said.
Skelly admits he doesn't have full support from other council members on this, but he's hoping they'll at least be open to letting a referendum happen to see what voters want.
You can watch Skelly’s entire interview above. He talks about his first 7 months in office and the backlash he has gotten from the communtiy if a 25 percent tax cut will happen.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.