Young People’s Theater to perform ‘Live from the Steps of the Opera House’

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Young People’s Theater of Clayton can’t perform inside the Clayton Opera House this year, so they’re taking their performances outside.
Tanya Roy explained that because of social distancing, students will perform show tune solos and duets on the opera house steps.
It’s called “Live from the Steps of the Opera House” and it replaces what’s normally Theater Week.
Performances will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday August 15 and Saturday, August 22.
Part of the street will be closed to give people a place to set up their lawn chairs.
You can hear more about it in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.