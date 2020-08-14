All Akwesasne coronavirus cases resolved

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - There are no active cases of COVID-19 at Akwesasne following a cluster of positive cases last month.
Tribal health officials reported Friday that all 10 cases reported from July 20 to July 27 have been resolved.
Akwesasne’s cases are counted in Franklin County, where there are now no active cases.
Based on the current situation, officials are shortening the curfew on the southern portion of Akwesasne by two hours. That means no one should be out of their homes in that area between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. unless they’re essential workers.
The curfew for Akwesasne’s northern portion continues to be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
