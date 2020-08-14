Bowling alleys can reopen, governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - New York’s bowling alleys will be allowed to open next week and they could soon be followed by gyms.
Both have been closed since the state’s economy effectively shut down in March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a conference call with reporters Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said bowling alleys will be allowed to open Monday and the state will issue protocols the same day for gyms to reopen.
Bowling alleys will be limited to 50 percent occupancy and every other lane must be closed.
Customers will have to wear face coverings and stay at the lanes they’re assigned.
Food and alcohol can be sold, but they’ll have to be served to patrons at their assigned lanes.
This comes as the state’s infection rate remains low.
“This is the seventh day with the positive rate under 1 percent,” Cuomo said. “That is fantastic.”
Of the 85,000 tests administered Thursday, .85 percent were positive.
There were 554 people in hospitals because of the disease. Of them, 127 people were in intensive care and 59 were on ventilators.
