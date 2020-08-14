Catch a bus to the new Thompson Park pool

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown’s new Thompson Park pool opens today (Friday).
It will be open through the first week of September and people who don’t want to walk or drive there can get a free ride.
The official ribbon cutting is at 11:45 a.m. The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. through September 7.
Watertown’s CitiBus is offering a free shuttle to the park. Passengers will be picked up and dropped off at the fairgrounds arena and at the Flynn pool on Division Street.
The bus runs every couple of hours. The first pickups are at 10 a.m. at the fairgrounds and 10:15 a.m. at the Flynn pool.
The last drop-offs will be at 5:45 p.m. at the fairgrounds and 6 p.m. at Flynn.
The shuttle runs through September 5.
Riders will be limited to 20 for each run and they’re asked to wear face masks.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
You can call CitiBus at 315-785-7772 with any questions.
