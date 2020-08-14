Electrical fire damages Lewis County home

Electrical fire damages Lewis County home
from MGN Graphics, Cropped Photo: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0 link to license: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ (Source: MGN Graphics)
By 7 News Staff | August 14, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated August 14 at 7:21 AM

MARTINSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Firefighters quickly contained an attic fire at a Martinsburg home Thursday afternoon.

Lewis County dispatchers say members of the Paul Cross family heard cracking and smelled burning wires at their 5622 Whittaker Road home.

The called 911 and firefighters from Martinsburg arrived, they saw smoke coming from the eaves.

Fire officials determined the cause was electrical.

Lowville’s aerial truck was on standby at the Martinsburg station.

Damage to the home was reported as minimal.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.