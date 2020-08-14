Freighter apparently still stuck at Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A cargo ship that was seemingly freed after running aground near the Port of Ogdensburg is apparently still unable to leave port.
The IMKE became stuck Saturday afternoon after repeatedly trying to enter the port.
As of Monday night, it had been freed but was awaiting the help of a tug boat from Montreal.
Veteran ship watcher Michael Folsom reported on Twitter Thursday night that a second tug boat has been called in to bring the IMKE out of Ogdenburg’s port.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.