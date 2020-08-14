Groups call for new investigation into Garrett Phillips murder

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - There’s a call for a new investigation into the murder of Garrett Phillips. Two groups want the state’s attorney general to take a look.
Four years ago, Nick Hillary was acquitted of the murder of 12 year old Garrett Phillips.
Now, two groups are calling for a new investigation.
“It’s about justice for Garrett and for Nick Hillary. It’s not just for one or the other. It’s for both of them. … They both deserve justice,” said Jennifer Baxtron, Black Lives Matter Potsdam.
The two groups say prosecutors were too quick to zero in on Hillary. They also accuse other investigators of conflicts.
“The district attorney’s office, the police, and the sheriff’s department refuse to get to the bottom of things,” said William Bastuk, It Could Happen to You executive director.
Hillary has since sued police and others. The sheriff’s department and district attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.
“Today, It Could Happen to You and Black Lives Matter call upon the state attorney general to intervene,” said Bastuk.
They want a complete re-investigation of the case by state Attorney General Letitia James. They say that would lift any cloud still over Hillary and perhaps find the real killer.
This is a much different time than when Nick Hillary was brought to trial. Across the nation, and locally, there’s a new effort to correct police misconduct when it happens.
That effort creates its own controversies. Saturday there will be a Back the Blue parade in Potsdam and, simultaneously, a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.