Horse identified with EEE in St. Lawrence County

ROSSIE, N.Y. (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health officials say a horse in the Rossie area has tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).
This comes, officials say, after positive tests for five horses in Jefferson County in recent weeks.
In the meantime, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has cancelled an open house at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area because at least three of the Jefferson County cases were found nearby.
The open house was scheduled to open Saturday and run through August 30.
EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that can cause brain swelling that could lead to death in people and horses, although horses tend to be more susceptible.
EEE symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, drowsiness, and coma.
People at greatest risk of developing severe disease are those under 15 and over 50 years old.
There is no specific treatment available for the illness.
