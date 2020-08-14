Hot & humid heading into the weekend

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Despite Friday’s cool and refreshing start, it’s going to get hot and humid by afternoon.
Highs will be around 83 under sunny skies.
It will be more of the same on Saturday. Temperatures start in the low 60s and will climb to around 85.
Skies will be mostly sunny and it will be humid, so there’s a small chance of popup showers in the afternoon.
It will be mostly cloudy Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and there’s a 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Sunday night and all day Monday. It will be partly sunny Monday with highs in the upper 70s.
It will be sunny or mostly sunny Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s all three days.
