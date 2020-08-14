Jefferson County to spray for mosquitoes near Perch Lake

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County could start aerial spraying for mosquitoes in the Perch Lake area as soon as next week.
That comes in the wake of four positive tests in horses for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in the county since late July.
Public Health officials say seven horses have died in the last two weeks with symptoms consistent with EEE. Six of them were near Per Lake and the other near Redwood.
And St. Lawrence County officials report that a horse in the Rossie area has also tested positive.
The spraying will happen sometime between August 19 and 26, depending on the weather. Officials will announce the exact date as soon as they decide on one.
Officials say aerial spraying has been effective in controlling EEE in many parts of New York state.
EEE is a mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling.
