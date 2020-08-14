Local bowling alley, gyms react to news about reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The bowling balls at Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown haven’t moved in almost 7 months. The pins are still and the tables are empty.
But now, Governor Cuomo has announced that bowling alleys will be allowed to reopen again on Monday, with restrictions in place.
Owner Shane Leween says they are happy to open the doors again
“We are very excited today that we are going to be able to open next week. It comes just in time for us to get out fall leagues back up and going in September,” he said.
The bowling alley can open with 50 percent capacity and only operate on every other lane.
Food and drinks will also be allowed as long as their provided by wait service as if you were in a restaurant.
Leween says they will be getting more guidance on opening their bowling alley over the weekend and they expect to be ready to go on Monday.
On Monday, gyms will also be patiently waiting as Governor Cuomo says they will be receiving more guidance on reopening procedures - something that north country gym owners say they are ready to hear.
"We know that we can have a safe facility and a safe place for our members to come. So relief, just relief - we can now know what we need to do and move forward," said Denise Young, CEO of the Watertown Family YMCA.
"I'm excited for my members to come back. We miss them. They're good people and they didn't deserve to be held back from coming to the gym for this long," said Gary Bass, owner of Thousand Islands Fitness Center.
Bowling alleys and gyms have been closed since March.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.