Man allegedly punches deputy in the head

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown man is accused of hitting a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy who was trying to arrest someone else.
Officials say Deputy Christian Hughes was trying to arrest a third party on Franklin Street in Watertown shortly after midnight Thursday when 21 year old Kyle Duvall allegedly punched the deputy three times in the head.
Duvall also allegedly tried to put Hughes in a headlock.
Hughes reportedly suffered pain and redness to both his head and neck.
Duvall was charged with second-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment.
He was arraigned in Watertown city court and released to appear in court at a later date.
