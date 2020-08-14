Man charged in connection with Arsenal Street assault

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Fort Drum man is accused in an assault that sent a woman to a Syracuse hospital late last month.
Watertown police say 27 year old John Cole allegedly injured Trina Bryant’s face using a “dangerous instrument” in an early morning assault on July 31.
Police did not say what weapon Cole allegedly used in the assault, which happened at the Sunoco station at 1225 Arsenal Street.
Bryant was not identified as the victim at the time. Police released her name Friday morning.
She was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital after she passed out while talking with officers.
Cole was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned and released under probation supervision.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.