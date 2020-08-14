Mel’s Sports History: Randy Tomlin’s budding career

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Pirates had many great players pass through the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds from 1983 to 1988.
One of them was pitcher Randy Tomlin.
Tomlin pitched in Watertown in 1988 where he met his future wife Janet Belch.
He made it to the majors with Pittsburgh and pitched there from 1990 to 1994. His son Quade recently signed a contract with the Washington Nationals organization.
In this Mel's Sports History lesson, back in 1992 I had a chance to talk with Randy Tomlin about his budding career in the majors.
You can see that interview in the video above.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.