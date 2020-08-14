Music on the Porch in Chaumont

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
A live music event held around the world is coming to Chaumont, N.Y., for the first time. Play Music on the Porch Day, an international initiative founded in 2013 to encourage communities to slow down and enjoy family and friends while listening to music, will take place on the front steps of the Copley House on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 1-5 p.m. Lyme Community Foundation (LCF), which owns and operates the historic venue, is hosting the event.
The inaugural concert features a variety of music genres by local performers including Tas Cru, Gary Walts, Sarah Parker Ada, Deltra and Corrine Willis, Scott Aubertine, Mike & Phoebe, Benjamin Nolette and David Decilles.
The free event is open to the public. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn and enjoy these incredibly talented musicians. Picnics are permitted, but please remove all trash when leaving. Due to COVID-19, LCF also requests that all attendees protect the community by following New York state health protocol. Please do not attend if you feel ill or have been in close contact with anyone currently in quarantine with the coronavirus. Wear a mask when not seated and maintain safe social distancing. Since the Copley House is closed during the pandemic, onsite restrooms aren’t available. Please plan accordingly
