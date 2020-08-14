Music on the Porch in Chaumont

The free event is open to the public. Please bring a chair or blanket to sit on the lawn and enjoy these incredibly talented musicians. Picnics are permitted, but please remove all trash when leaving. Due to COVID-19, LCF also requests that all attendees protect the community by following New York state health protocol. Please do not attend if you feel ill or have been in close contact with anyone currently in quarantine with the coronavirus. Wear a mask when not seated and maintain safe social distancing. Since the Copley House is closed during the pandemic, onsite restrooms aren’t available. Please plan accordingly