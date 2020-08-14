North country schools say they’re good to go for reopening

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country schools are good to go.
On Monday, 8 local districts were among 107 statewide that made a state list, calling the districts delinquent in filing reopening plans.
While the schools in question told us they did what they had to do and thought it could be a glitch in Albany, the governor's office stood by the list.
On Friday, north country school officials again believe districts met the new deadline.
“All of our districts are submitted, we’re all good and I received verification of that from the state ed this morning. So, we are looking forward to having everybody back at some point,” said Thomas Burns, St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES superintendent.
Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Stephen Todd also says his area’s schools are all set with the state.
