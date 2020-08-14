Ribbon cut on Watertown’s new Thompson Park pool

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown made a big splash Friday.
City officials cut the ribbon on the new $3.1 million Thompson Park pool and bathhouse project.
Mayor Jeff Smith said this is a positive step for the city.
The pool offers a zero-grade entry for elderly folks, or the disabled, and the bathhouses will be open year-round.
Smith says this adds another great asset to Thompson Park.
"It enhances the zoo and trail... both in the summer and winter with the bathhouse being open. It's another asset for the community, another reason for families to come up here to Thompson Park," he said.
There were a few people at the event - ecstatic about the new pool - but also not wanting the city to permanently close any of the other city pools.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.