Sargent Scott A. Reed, 46, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Sargent Scott A. Reed, age 46 of Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday (August 19, 2020) at 11:00am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with his sister in law Naomi Heidorm as the celebrant.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (Aug 18th) from 3:00 – 7:00pm at the Funeral Home. Mr. Reed passed away at his home on Thursday (August 13, 2020).
Surviving is his wife Sharon of Ogdensburg; his parents Gerald Reed & his wife Suzanne of Crystal River, FL and Trudy Reed of Ogdensburg; a brother Michael Reed & his wife Sharon of West Lebanon, NH; niece & nephew Simon & Ava Reed; step children Jordan Fifield & his companion Sarah Burdick, Jocelyn Fifield & her companion Ryan Roethel and Josiah Fifield & his companion Lexi LaFlair all of Ogdensburg; step-grandchildren Gracelyn and Brinley Fifield, & Brex Roethel.
Scott was born on June 6, 1974 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Gerald & Trudy (Murphy) Reed. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the US Army where he was stationed in Fort Campbell, KY, Haiti and Korea as military police. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he began his career as a patrolman for the Norwood Police Department where he worked for two years. He then joined the Ogdensburg Police Department and has been employed there for the last 18 ½ years, currently holding the rank of Sergeant.
Scott led a simple life, enjoying walking his dog, spending time on the ocean and socializing with friends. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
