Sargent Scott A. Reed, 46, of Ogdensburg

Scott was born on June 6, 1974 in Ogdensburg NY, a son of Gerald & Trudy (Murphy) Reed. He graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy and entered the US Army where he was stationed in Fort Campbell, KY, Haiti and Korea as military police. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he began his career as a patrolman for the Norwood Police Department where he worked for two years. He then joined the Ogdensburg Police Department and has been employed there for the last 18 ½ years, currently holding the rank of Sergeant.