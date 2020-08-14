Shoreline businesses welcome REDI boost

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - In 2019, French Creek Marina in the village of Clayton saw massive flooding that put its business underwater.
Making repairs to the infrastructure of the grounds wasn't cheap, so they applied for money through the REDI Commission, a grant by the state to help with flooding relief.
On Thursday, they got what they asked for: $200,000.
Co-owner Heinz Wahl says the money will go toward buying floating docks.
“There is a lot more flexibility in floating docks during the high water conditions,” he said, “so that people can have the ability to utilize their boats and the safe place to dock.”
French Creek Marina is just one of the 60 businesses in Jefferson County that will be receiving money from the REDI Commission.
More than $8 million will be given to county businesses in amounts of $10,000 to $20,000 -- up to $200,000.
Other Clayton businesses such as the American Legion Post, the Antique Boat Museum, and Coyote Moon will also be receiving grant money.
One of the owners at Coyote Moon, Tony Randazzo, says this money will go a long way.
“This grant is really the icing on the cake for so many people because when you are working on the water, the hoops you need to jump through as well are so mixed and so expensive.,” Randazzo said. “We are all so grateful that this money has come through because it’s going to help so many people.”
Jefferson County received the largest sum in the state, nearly half of the money given out.
Businesses that receive money will need to match their grant.
County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray says it gives him hope for the future of the shoreline.
“We will be in good position to capitalize on a full, all-out tourism season, so it’s good,” Gray said. “This is good for our tourism economy.”
It’s money that will hopefully help keep north country businesses thriving.
