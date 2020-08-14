State police investigate death of Ogdensburg sergeant

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - The death of an 18-year veteran of the Ogdensburg Police Department is under investigation.
City officials say Sgt. Scott Reed was not on duty when he died late Thursday night.
His death is being investigated by the state police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
Reed was serving as patrol supervisor at the time of his death.
Calling him “a valued member of the force,” city leaders say they express their condolences to Reed’s family, friends, and fellow officers. They say they’re working closely with police department leadership, surrounding law enforcement agencies, and crisis counselors to make sure their police officers get the support they need.
Officials say they won’t comment further until the investigation is complete.
