U.S.-Canada border will remain closed into September

“I remain committed to working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian government to develop a framework for a phased and safe re-opening of our shared Northern Border. While essential personnel are still exempt from the travel restrictions – property owners, those with family across the border, recreational boaters, and our North Country economy as a whole are suffering due to the continued non-essential border closure. Both governments must work together on a plan of action to safely re-open and consider interim steps to ease the hardship on our border communities. I will continue to work with my colleagues in Congress, the White House, and the Canadian government on a pathway forward to end the uncertainty that stems from these continued 30-day extensions.”