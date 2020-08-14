Watertown Native Featured in Online Performance

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Musician and songwriter Kyle Puccia is part of a great online event this Saturday, August 15. Kyle is a talented musician, songwriter, and renowned music teacher and coach based in Los Angeles.
Event information:
Meet our musical theatre writers live on YouTube, after their weeklong “virtual residencies.” They’ll share their process of creating plus a few songs. You’ll be among the first to have a sneak peek at the musicals TENN by Julian Hornik, MISSING PEACE by Kyle Puccia and Kalani Queypo, and AGAINST WOMEN AND MUSIC! by Kate Douglas and Grace McLean.
It's free and we are asking you to register to get a headcount. We'll send you a reminder email with the YouTube link on the day of the event.
You can read more about the writers and their musicals here: https://www.rhinebeckwriters.org/2020-writers
