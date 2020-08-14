Watertown police seek info on break-in and vehicle thefts

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown police are asking the public for help with their investigation into a burglary and vehicle thefts in the city.
According to police, a home on the 200 block of Charles Street was broken into, several items were taken from inside, and 2 vehicles outside were stolen.
The incident happened sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Friday.
According to police, one of the stolen vehicles was found later in the morning. It was broken down along the southbound lane of Interstate 81 just south of the city.
The other vehicle, a 2015, blue, 4-door Kia Optima, is still missing.
If you have any information, call police at 315-786-2607.
