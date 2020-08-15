Anne Sherry Whalen, 87, of Canton

On June 21st, 1958, Anne married Gerald Whalen, of Canton, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. In the early years of their marriage, Anne devoted her time to raising their children. She began her early education career in 1970 at Canton’s St. Mary’s Parochial School teaching Kindergarten. She later returned to graduate school and completed her Master’s degree in Education at Potsdam State University in 1972. In 1986, she joined Edwards-Knox Central School as a Pre-First Grade teacher. Anne joined her husband in retirement in 1996.