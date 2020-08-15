Back the Blue supporters met with Black Lives Matter protesters in Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - People from all over came to Potsdam today to participate in a Back the Blue car parade through the village.
Joe Gallagher was one of the organizers of the event. He says, the purpose was to thank law enforcement, rescue squads, fire departments, and hospital personnel.
As the car parade made its way through the village, participants were met with Black Lives Matter protesters, who were there in response to the parade.
Jennifer Baxtron with Black Lives Matter says her group is thankful for law enforcement, but their movement is against police brutality.
“We’re here today to just remind the county of St. Lawrence that Black Lives Matter no matter how anybody thinks about it,” she said.
Baxtron says Black lives Matter Potsdam wants to build a positive relationship with law enforcement and people of color in St. Lawrence County communities.
The parade route ended in Ives Park where Back the Blue organizers set up a platform for people to come out and share their story.
Both events were peaceful, but this is an issue that quickly gets political, and it did at that park where Black lives Matter protesters came face-to-face with a Back the Blue supporter, who began shouting “All lives matter” into a megaphone.
That is the only moment that 7News saw both sides cross paths .
“There was no attempt whatsoever to silence them or to make any snag remarks or anything. We listened to what they had to say and that’s the way it should be,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher says the Back the Blue parade was about respect for law enforcement. Black Lives Matter says they are hoping for important change in law enforcement. Both groups say they were happy with their turnout.
