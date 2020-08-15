Dennis J. Gehring, 82, of Watertown

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown at his family’s convenience. A public graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery, town of Watertown on Wednesday, August 19, at 3:00 PM with masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers donations in Dennis’ name may be made to either The American Heart Assoc., c/o Stacy Spaziani, 204 Iroquois Ave. W., or Samaritan Keep Activities Fund, Attn. 3rd Floor, 133 Pratt St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.