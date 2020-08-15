WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dennis J. Gehring, 82, of Watertown passed away Friday morning, August 14, 2020 at Samaritan Keep Home where he resided for three years.
Dennis was born in Watertown on October 15, 1937, son of John J. “Jack” and Anne G. Harris Gehring and was a graduate of Watertown High School. A marriage to Judith Shepard ended in divorce.
He was a mechanic for Cheney Tire for sixty years. He was a member of Watertown Sportsman Club. Dennis enjoyed fishing, hunting, and bowling. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, traveling, gambling, and going to casinos with his life partner, Betty. He was an avid NY Yankee and LA Rams fan.
Dennis is survived by his son Mark J. Gehring and wife Valerie, Calcium; daughter Kristine Y. Cushman and husband Michael, TN; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Gehring and Zachery Cushman; five great grandchildren; brother Terry K. Gehring and wife Barbara J., Watertown; niece Michelle Jeican and husband Tim, Watertown; great niece Jessica Deshane; his companion of thirty years Betty A. Scordo and her family, Watertown; and several cousins.
Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown at his family’s convenience. A public graveside service will be held at Brookside Cemetery, town of Watertown on Wednesday, August 19, at 3:00 PM with masks and social distancing required. In lieu of flowers donations in Dennis’ name may be made to either The American Heart Assoc., c/o Stacy Spaziani, 204 Iroquois Ave. W., or Samaritan Keep Activities Fund, Attn. 3rd Floor, 133 Pratt St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
