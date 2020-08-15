The dough must go on: Italian-American Civic Association continues tasty tradition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fairs and festivals may be cancelled, but the dough must go on!
The Italian-American Civic Association had to cancel their biggest event of the year, the Italiano Bravo Fest.
But the group still wanted to share the tasty tradition of their fried dough!
So they set up shop Saturday morning and started selling it fresh at 10 AM and sold more than 500 orders by 1 PM.
At a dollar a piece, the sale raised money for the Italian-American Civic Association and maintained the long-standing sugar covered tradition.
