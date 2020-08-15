Edward R. Hall, 94, of Cape Vincent

He was a former member of the Clayton Methodist Church. Ed was a founding member and Lions Roar performer of the Clayton Lions Club. He was also a member of the Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 and the NYS Funeral Director’s Association. Gladys and Ed wintered in Florida for 25 years where he was a member of the Harmonicats and Moose Lodge 2267, Lauderdale Lakes. He enjoyed fishing, boating, cooking, and loved playing the harmonica wherever he could. After he and his wife sold the motel, they moved to their river estate at the Hall O Fame Compound.