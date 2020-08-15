Leslie J. Henrickson, 77, formerly of Clinton

When Leslie saw something that needed doing, she did it. As an accomplished and enthusiastic swimmer, she was concerned about the lack of a public beach on Brantingham Lake, so she initiated the rental of a private beach to be used for summer swimming classes. For many years she was director of the Lyons Falls Summer Recreation Program for Brantingham, teaching Red Cross Certified swimming lessons on that beach; and she also trained other swimming teachers by co-teaching the Red Cross Life Saving course at South Lewis.