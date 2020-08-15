Some showers on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Our best chance of rain comes on Monday as a cold front moves through. We will have to watch as some storms on Monday could become severe. The main threat from storms on Monday will be gusty winds and heavy rain.
We will see a slight chance for some lingering showers on Tuesday before drying out on Wednesday.
Temperatures most of the week will run a few degrees below average to average before warming back up by the weekend.
