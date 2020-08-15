Students perform live on the steps of the Clayton Opera House

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rather than performing indoors this year, a group of teenagers stepped up for another opportunity.
“I think everybody’s been looking forward to doing some kind of performance,” said Clayton Theater Week co-director Jim Goodenbery.
The Young People's Theater of Clayton took a new approach to the annual Clayton Theater Week that's over 20 years strong. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the week long youth theater program and accompanying show couldn't play out as usual.
Instead, students took to the theater's steps.
Practicing social distancing, participants rehearsed with their directors during the week to prepare for their performances Saturday morning.
“We didn’t want to have nothing. We wanted to have something. Some kind of opportunity for the students to perform. And given the restrictions with the state and the nation, and safety issues, this is what we came up with: Live from the Steps of the Opera House,” said Goodenbery.
Next Saturday, August 22nd, you can catch kids ages 5-13 perform their pieces on the steps of the Clayton Opera House starting at 11 AM.
Organizers hope next year things will go back to normal and they will be able to perform shows inside the theater again.
