Dorothy Ann Gardner, 82, of Lowville

Dorothy Ann Gardner, 82, of Cascade Avenue, passed away at her home on Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy Ann Gardner, 82, of Cascade Avenue, passed away at her home on Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lowville Rural Cemetery with Pastor Evan Zehr officiating. In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes there will be no calling hour s or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682 Lowville, NY 13367.

