Dorothy Ann Gardner, 82, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Dorothy Ann Gardner, 82, of Cascade Avenue, passed away at her home on Saturday evening, August 15, 2020, under the care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Lowville Rural Cemetery with Pastor Evan Zehr officiating. In keeping with Dorothy’s wishes there will be no calling hour s or funeral service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682 Lowville, NY 13367.
