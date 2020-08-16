7 Million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New York State

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Governor Cuomo calls it a remarkable accomplishment: 7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date in New York State.
That’s according to the Governor’s office.
The state also reports that, for more than a week, New York’s positivity rate has stayed below 1%.
That means that less than 1% of people tested have been confirmed positive for the coronavirus.
However, 6 more people have died from COVID-19 in New York in the last 24 hours and the statewide total of coronavirus cases increased by 607.
The state’s total number of confirmed cases sits at 425,508.
